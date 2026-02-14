PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ) Short Interest Update

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,944 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the January 15th total of 6,941 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Trading Up 0.3%
NASDAQ PBQQ opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $29.28.
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Company Profile
The PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of four PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETFs. PBQQ was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
