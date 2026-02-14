PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ) Short Interest Update

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,944 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the January 15th total of 6,941 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PBQQ opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,360,000.

The PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of four PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETFs. PBQQ was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

