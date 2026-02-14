Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,922 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 331.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,978,000 after buying an additional 6,606,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Toast by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,887,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,517,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toast by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,314,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,900 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revenue and growth: Q4 revenue was $1.63B, up ~22% year-over-year and roughly in line with consensus, signaling sustained top-line momentum that supports longer‑term ARR expansion.

Analyst support remains: Major firms (Citigroup and Needham) kept "Buy" ratings even after trimming targets, which can limit downside from negative headlines and signals continued institutional conviction.

Board authorizes buyback: The company announced a share-repurchase authorization; the report listed $0.00 in buyback dollars (no dollar amount disclosed), so the move signals intent but lacks immediate capital deployment details.

Market commentary: Bullish analyst/guest pieces argue Toast's ARR growth, margin expansion and industry position make it resilient amid sector pressures — helpful for sentiment but not new financial data.

EPS miss: Toast reported EPS below consensus ($0.16 reported vs. ~$0.24 expected per consensus), which is an earnings disappointment that likely pressured some short‑term investor sentiment.

Price target cuts: Citigroup cut its target from $51 to $42 and Needham trimmed theirs from $60 to $35 — reductions that reduce analyst-derived upside even though both maintained Buy ratings.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.93. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $50,000.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 340,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,535.82. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $32,160.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 913,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,702,452.78. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449 in the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Wolfe Research cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $42.00 target price on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore upgraded Toast from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Toast in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

