Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 59,086,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 103,798,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Ondas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Get Ondas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONDS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ondas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ondas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative net margin of 192.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In other Ondas news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaspreet K. Sood sold 29,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $281,537.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 175,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,981.88. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,406,605 shares of company stock worth $12,109,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 154.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.