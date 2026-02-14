Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Director Wayne Pisano Purchases 30,000 Shares

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Pisano purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 288,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$334,434.96. This trade represents a 11.61% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TSE:ONC opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.03. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

