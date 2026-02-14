Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Insider Andrew Aromando Purchases 29,600 Shares

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Aromando bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,386. The trade was a 116.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 27.0%

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.06 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Positive Sentiment: Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 35,400 shares at $0.86 (raising her stake 82.85% to 78,128 shares). SEC Filing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter valued at $535,000. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard‐of‐care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non‐small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

