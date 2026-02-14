Objectivity Squared LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Objectivity Squared LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.6% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,713,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,687,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

