Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Obic Co (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.7820.

Obic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

Get Obic alerts:

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. Obic had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

About Obic

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) is a Tokyo‐based technology company founded in 1978 that specializes in the development and deployment of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and related IT services. The company’s core offerings include integrated management systems for finance, production, distribution and human resources, which are delivered either through on‐premise installations or via cloud‐based platforms. Obic’s software suite is designed to help businesses streamline operations, improve data visibility and support decision‐making across various functional areas.

In addition to its ERP solutions, Obic provides a range of professional services such as system integration, consulting, customization and ongoing technical support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.