Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL Shares Sold by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71,093 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 290,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

