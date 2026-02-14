NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Price Performance
NVIDIA stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. President Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain constructive: several firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy ratings ahead of NVIDIA’s upcoming earnings, reinforcing expectations for strong revenue from AI data-center demand. Nvidia price target boosted on positive earnings setup ahead of GTC event
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying in filings (e.g., Cardano Risk Management and Haverford Trust additions) signals continued conviction from some big holders, providing a structural bid under the stock. Fund Update: 70,283,539 NVIDIA (NVDA) shares added to Cardano Risk Management B.V. portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong — NVIDIA is widely expected to hit very large data-center revenue targets driven by Blackwell shipments and data-center capex, supporting long-term earnings upside. Will Data Center Unit Help NVIDIA Reach Its $65B Q4 Revenue Goal?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro is mixed but not hostile — CPI came in roughly as expected, so inflation-driven rate shocks are not the primary driver of today’s move. CPI Increased in Line With Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported plans to lease a Nevada data center financed via high-yield debt raise financing/strategy questions for some investors, but detail is limited so the market impact is unclear. Nvidia to lease Nevada data center financed by junk bonds: report
- Negative Sentiment: Customer diversification headlines: Arista’s CEO said deployments are shifting away from near-100% NVIDIA to a meaningful share using AMD, signaling competitors are gaining traction in some workloads — a clear near-term headwind for NVDA sentiment. Nvidia’s stock is down and AMD is up. The culprit may be Arista.
- Negative Sentiment: Big customers and AI firms are publicly pursuing chip diversification (reports on OpenAI exploring alternatives), which increases competitive risk and can pressure sentiment even if NVIDIA remains the market leader. AI firms like OpenAI seek Nvidia alternatives
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/export concerns resurfaced after a U.S. lawmaker hinted at restrictions on AI chip sales to China, creating uncertainty around a material end market and weighing on the stock. Nvidia (NVDA) Slides as U.S. Lawmaker Hints at AI Chip Sales to China
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking and “crowded trade” unwinding in semiconductors contributed to selling pressure after a strong multi-week run; this technical/flow-driven selling can amplify any negative headline. Nvidia stock tumbles over 2%: why investors are booking profits
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and some fund trims have been reported recently, which can add to near-term caution even though institutional activity is mixed. Nvidia insiders dump over $100 million of NVDA stock since 2026 started
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
