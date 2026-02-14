NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. President Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

