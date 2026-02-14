Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 11th

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $370.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-1.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,734,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $280,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $1,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 161,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 123,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

