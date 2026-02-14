NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BNP Paribas Exane Analyst Says

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $44.61.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NNN REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN), formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

