Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 0.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 285,897 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Newmont by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,044 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.49.

NEM opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

