Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $15.38. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1,225,600 shares.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

About Newcrest Mining

(Get Free Report)

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) is an Australia-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold and gold-copper concentrates. The company’s core operations encompass both large-scale open-pit and underground mines, and it holds interests in a diversified portfolio of mineral assets. Newcrest’s primary products include gold doré and gold-silver-copper concentrate, which are supplied to refiners and smelting facilities around the world.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Newcrest operates major mining projects across several geographies, including Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.