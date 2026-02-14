Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.42.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.73%.The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $184,557.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,606.51. This trade represents a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,632,008.90. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Neurocrine Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised some price targets (Citigroup to $204, Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target, Needham nudged to $185), signaling continued confidence in Ingrezza durability and pipeline upside. Analyst moves (Benzinga / TipRanks)

Multiple analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised some price targets (Citigroup to $204, Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target, Needham nudged to $185), signaling continued confidence in Ingrezza durability and pipeline upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue grew strongly (~28% YoY to ~$805.5M) and company commentary highlighted Ingrezza sales growth and emerging uptake of pipeline assets — supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Earnings highlights (Yahoo)

Q4 revenue grew strongly (~28% YoY to ~$805.5M) and company commentary highlighted Ingrezza sales growth and emerging uptake of pipeline assets — supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis pieces discuss growth beyond Ingrezza and portfolio opportunities that could drive medium-term upside but caution that 2026 may be less eventful. Useful for investors assessing longer-horizon thesis. Seeking Alpha: Growth Beyond Ingrezza

Deeper analysis pieces discuss growth beyond Ingrezza and portfolio opportunities that could drive medium-term upside but caution that 2026 may be less eventful. Useful for investors assessing longer-horizon thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and analyst note compilations are available for investors wanting primary commentary on guidance, expense cadence, and pipeline timelines. Review for detail before trading on headlines. Earnings transcripts & summaries

Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and analyst note compilations are available for investors wanting primary commentary on guidance, expense cadence, and pipeline timelines. Review for detail before trading on headlines. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations (Q4 EPS ~$1.88 vs. several consensus figures higher), and management issued cautious 2026 guidance — the combination sparked downside pressure and short-term uncertainty. Zacks: Q4 EPS lag

EPS missed expectations (Q4 EPS ~$1.88 vs. several consensus figures higher), and management issued cautious 2026 guidance — the combination sparked downside pressure and short-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some firms trimmed price targets or downgraded to Market Perform (BMO to $140; RBC and Wells Fargo trimmed targets though keeping Outperform/Overweight designations), reflecting more cautious near-term outlooks. Price target changes (Benzinga)

Some firms trimmed price targets or downgraded to Market Perform (BMO to $140; RBC and Wells Fargo trimmed targets though keeping Outperform/Overweight designations), reflecting more cautious near-term outlooks. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the stock’s sharp pullback after guidance and the EPS miss — articles explaining recent 8%+ decline underscore the sentiment risk if sales or cost pressures persist. AAII: Why NBIX is down

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.