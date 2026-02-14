Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.72% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue and profitability metrics—revenue grew ~31% YoY to $3.67B and EPS topped estimates—supporting bullish takeaways on merchant growth and cash generation. Q4/Profitable SaaS Article

Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue and profitability metrics—revenue grew ~31% YoY to $3.67B and EPS topped estimates—supporting bullish takeaways on merchant growth and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have moved more positive: Mizuho upgraded SHOP to “outperform” with a $150 PT, TD Securities raised to “buy” with a $159 PT, and Needham reaffirmed a $180 target—these upgrades are driving buy-side interest. Mizuho Upgrade

Analysts have moved more positive: Mizuho upgraded SHOP to “outperform” with a $150 PT, TD Securities raised to “buy” with a $159 PT, and Needham reaffirmed a $180 target—these upgrades are driving buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s commerce tooling is being integrated into major AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT/Gemini), reinforcing long‑term revenue/engagement narratives tied to AI-enabled merchant services. AI Integration Article

Shopify’s commerce tooling is being integrated into major AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT/Gemini), reinforcing long‑term revenue/engagement narratives tied to AI-enabled merchant services. Neutral Sentiment: Loomis Sayles highlighted high‑quality, long‑growth companies including Shopify in its investor letter—positive signal for institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Loomis Sayles Letter

Loomis Sayles highlighted high‑quality, long‑growth companies including Shopify in its investor letter—positive signal for institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced a $2 billion buyback authorization; while buybacks can support the stock, analysts and investors are flagging execution risk and potential cash/volatility implications. Buyback Analysis

Shopify announced a $2 billion buyback authorization; while buybacks can support the stock, analysts and investors are flagging execution risk and potential cash/volatility implications. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (UBS to $145, Benchmark to $145, Wedbush/Citizens JMP trimmed targets), and Truist cut to a $110 target—these downgrades/target cuts introduce selling pressure and mixed sentiment among analysts. Price Target Moves Benchmark Cut

Several firms trimmed price targets (UBS to $145, Benchmark to $145, Wedbush/Citizens JMP trimmed targets), and Truist cut to a $110 target—these downgrades/target cuts introduce selling pressure and mixed sentiment among analysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite revenue strength, some coverage highlighted margin strain from AI investment and mixed earnings reactions; the post‑earnings pullback reflected investor concerns about valuation and near‑term profitability. Margin Strain Article Post-Earnings Reaction

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

