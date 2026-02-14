Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.72% from the company’s current price.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.97.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify reported strong Q4 revenue and profitability metrics—revenue grew ~31% YoY to $3.67B and EPS topped estimates—supporting bullish takeaways on merchant growth and cash generation. Q4/Profitable SaaS Article
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have moved more positive: Mizuho upgraded SHOP to “outperform” with a $150 PT, TD Securities raised to “buy” with a $159 PT, and Needham reaffirmed a $180 target—these upgrades are driving buy-side interest. Mizuho Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s commerce tooling is being integrated into major AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT/Gemini), reinforcing long‑term revenue/engagement narratives tied to AI-enabled merchant services. AI Integration Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Loomis Sayles highlighted high‑quality, long‑growth companies including Shopify in its investor letter—positive signal for institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Loomis Sayles Letter
- Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced a $2 billion buyback authorization; while buybacks can support the stock, analysts and investors are flagging execution risk and potential cash/volatility implications. Buyback Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (UBS to $145, Benchmark to $145, Wedbush/Citizens JMP trimmed targets), and Truist cut to a $110 target—these downgrades/target cuts introduce selling pressure and mixed sentiment among analysts. Price Target Moves Benchmark Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Despite revenue strength, some coverage highlighted margin strain from AI investment and mixed earnings reactions; the post‑earnings pullback reflected investor concerns about valuation and near‑term profitability. Margin Strain Article Post-Earnings Reaction
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
