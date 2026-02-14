Naviter Wealth LLC Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 1.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $4,903,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,484,000 after buying an additional 723,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,232,000 after buying an additional 149,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,329,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,732,000 after buying an additional 372,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Featured Stories

