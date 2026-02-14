Naviter Wealth LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 0.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 173.4% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,745,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,764,000 after buying an additional 2,376,032 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2,389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,783,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ AZN opened at $205.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $122.48 and a one year high of $206.71.

AstraZeneca Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $1.595 dividend. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.