Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $41,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

