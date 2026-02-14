National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 268.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NSA opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $40.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.
The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Storage Affiliates Trust
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.