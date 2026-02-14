National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 268.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Shares of NSA opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

