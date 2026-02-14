Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) Major Shareholder Acquires $640,800.00 in Stock

Nanovibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christian Michael Glibert bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $640,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nanovibronix Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEED opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.21. Nanovibronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Nanovibronix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of non‑invasive therapeutic ultrasound technologies for clinical and consumer healthcare applications. The company’s product portfolio centers on wearable ultrasound devices designed to deliver low‑intensity acoustic energy to soft tissue with the objective of promoting wound healing and reducing pain. Nanovibronix positions its technology as an alternative or adjunct to conventional wound‑care and analgesic therapies, aiming to address chronic and acute conditions that are managed in both outpatient and home settings.

The company concentrates its commercial efforts on supplying hospitals, wound‑care clinics, long‑term care facilities and patients requiring home‑based therapies.

