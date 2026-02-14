Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF $SPTM

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 745,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 260,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 206,889 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

