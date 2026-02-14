Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.42 and traded as low as GBX 465. Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 478.40, with a volume of 323,700 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 719 to GBX 724 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 459 target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.67.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £829.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 197.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 496.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 433.58.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 42 earnings per share for the quarter. Molten Ventures had a negative net margin of 369.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molten Ventures Plc will post 36.9209809 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 226,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 458, for a total transaction of £1,036,843.30. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures is a leading British venture capital firm backing Europe’s highest-growth private technology companies.

Our expert investment team stay ahead of the curve, identifying transformative trends and next-generation companies before they break through. We combine multiple pools of capital to invest at all stages of the business lifecycle—from seed and early stage to growth and late stage—focusing on disruptive sectors like Spacetech, Fintech, and AI. Our strategy is simple: back bold ideas, scale them with capital and expertise, and unlock high-value exits—whether through strategic acquisitions, trade buy-outs, or IPOs.

Featured Stories

