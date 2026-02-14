Michael Speetzen Sells 35,086 Shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,072.46. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PII opened at $65.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Polaris’s payout ratio is -32.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Polaris from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 109.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 144,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 75,185 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $5,009,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

