MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
