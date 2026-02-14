MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies. Value (acquisitions at attractive prices) and Quality (compounding growth) underpin MFF’s medium to longer-term analytical focus. MFF Capital Investments Limited was formed on November 10, 2006 and is domiciled in Australia.

