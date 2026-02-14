Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $36,000. United Community Bank grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adrian Hill acquired 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,927.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,821.78. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 161.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

