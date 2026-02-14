Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 2,970 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 403.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $187.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.17. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $200.77.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector. The sector is made up of companies that provide communications services primarily through fixed-line, cellular, wireless, high-bandwidth, and/or fiber-optic cable networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.