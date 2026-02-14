Mason & Associates Inc Cuts Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in ASML by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML stock opened at $1,406.61 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,493.47. The company has a market capitalization of $553.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,029.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

