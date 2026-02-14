Mason & Associates Inc Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $626.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $632.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

