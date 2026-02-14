Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.44 and last traded at $78.23. 13,419,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 15,080,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

