Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Issues Earnings Results

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.98% and a return on equity of 78.55%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Marine Petroleum Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust is a royalty trust that holds overriding royalty interests in petroleum and natural gas production assets on Alaska’s North Slope. Established in 1998, the trust’s primary asset is its net profits interest in the Nikaitchuq Unit, a large oil field operated under state and federal leases. Rather than engaging in exploration or production itself, Marine Petroleum Trust receives income in the form of royalties and net profits from production activities carried out by the unit operator.

The trust’s revenues are generated solely by hydrocarbons extracted from the Nikaitchuq field, with crude oil transported via the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

