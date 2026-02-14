Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marchex currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Marchex stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 28.2% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 278,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHX) operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company’s core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

