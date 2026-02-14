Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CART. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded Maplebear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CART

Maplebear Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CART stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $222,161.94. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 404,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,337.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Maplebear

Here are the key news stories impacting Maplebear this week:

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.