Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 341361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.
Magnum Ice Cream News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Magnum Ice Cream this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company insiders (PDMRs) acquired shares, signalling management confidence and offering a possible near‑term bid under the stock. Director/PDMR Shareholding
- Positive Sentiment: Magnum successfully issued a significantly oversubscribed €3bn bond, securing long‑term funding and reducing refinancing risk after the demerger. 2025 Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Productivity programme delivered €180m of savings in 2025 (ahead of prior year), which supports margin recovery potential over time. 2025 Full Year Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Demerger completed with listings in Amsterdam, London and New York; the company reported organic sales growth of 4.2% and volume growth, showing demand resilience despite FX headwinds. 2025 Full Year Results
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO flagged new category opportunities (e.g., bite‑sized premium treats) tied to changing consumer trends — strategic signal but not an immediate earnings driver. Magnum boss says weight-loss jabs an ‘opportunity’
- Negative Sentiment: Operating profit fell sharply (to €599m from €764m), with adjusted margins down and reported profits hit by €118m higher separation/restructuring costs and adverse FX—this is the main catalyst for negative stock moves. Magnum Ice Cream drops after operating profit plunges
- Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow collapsed to €38m (from €803m in FY2024) due largely to separation costs and timing—raising short‑term cash/coverage concerns despite the bond. 2025 Full Year Results
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and press reaction is mixed-to-critical (e.g., “maiden results fail to impress”), amplifying downside pressure after the first standalone report. Magnum Ice Cream’s maiden results fail to impress
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Magnum Ice Cream Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile
The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.
