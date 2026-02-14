M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Insider Ann Marie Hunker Sells 132 Shares

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 132 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $19,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,340.80. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MHO stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.77. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average of $136.50.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Here are the key news stories impacting M/I Homes this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 73.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

