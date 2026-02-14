LSV Asset Management Takes $30.58 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 295,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,581,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Dollar General as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dollar General by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dollar General by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $144.00 target price on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $153.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.48. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

