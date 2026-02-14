LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.3123. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.3267, with a volume of 175,109 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.26.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 83.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LM Funding America, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LM Funding America in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America, Inc, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a specialty finance company that provides retail installment contracts to subprime borrowers. The company originates, acquires, and manages motor vehicle retail financing through a network of franchised and independent automobile dealerships across the United States. LM Funding America holds and services its loan portfolio through its wholly owned subsidiary, LM Funding America Service Corp., and offers floorplan financing to new and used vehicle dealers through LM Funding Floorplan LLC.

Established in 2013, LM Funding America completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in 2015, enabling the company to expand its lending operations and geographic presence.

