Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $155,363.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,187.75. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 623,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Lincoln National by 39.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.35. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

