Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,693 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $626.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $632.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.96. The company has a market cap of $838.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

