LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LTM. Zacks Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

LTM stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.89. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 136.61%. Equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 39.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

