La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 69,175 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 93,373 shares. Currently, 55.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,352,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,352,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 55.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

La Rosa Price Performance

LRHC opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. La Rosa has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $203,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.67.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($54.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRHC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of La Rosa in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of La Rosa to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, La Rosa has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La Rosa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in La Rosa stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 358,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 49.12% of La Rosa at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LRHC) is a holding company that owns, operates and franchises LaRosa’s Pizzeria, a regional restaurant chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company’s core business revolves around fast‐casual dining, with a focus on pizza and Italian‐inspired menu items served through dine-in, carry-out and delivery channels.

Founded in 1954 by Vincenzo “Buddy” LaRosa, LaRosa’s Pizzeria has grown from a single storefront into a network of over 30 locations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Featured Articles

