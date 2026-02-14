KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,090 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 9,280 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,356 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 72,356 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.74. 17,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.6732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 191.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.