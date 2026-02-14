Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$16.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.80.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$96.26 million during the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 86.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Company highlights — management reported strong 2025 operating gains and emphasized a capital-recycling program that management says is improving operating performance and portfolio efficiency. This supports longer‑term cashflow and valuation recovery. Killam Apartment REIT Posts Strong 2025 Operating Gains Amid Capital Recycling Push

Company highlights — management reported strong 2025 operating gains and emphasized a capital-recycling program that management says is improving operating performance and portfolio efficiency. This supports longer‑term cashflow and valuation recovery. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly operating metrics — the Q4/2025 report showed C$96.26M in revenue, a reported net margin of ~86.9% and ROE of 12.1%, signaling solid operating profitability even as reported EPS was affected by one‑time/non‑cash items. Investors may view the underlying operations as healthy. KILLAM APARTMENT REIT ANNOUNCES Q4-2025 AND 2025 OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Quarterly operating metrics — the Q4/2025 report showed C$96.26M in revenue, a reported net margin of ~86.9% and ROE of 12.1%, signaling solid operating profitability even as reported EPS was affected by one‑time/non‑cash items. Investors may view the underlying operations as healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive — multiple firms (Raymond James, ATB Cormark, RBC, TD) kept Outperform/Buy ratings, indicating analysts still see upside (~18–25% from recent levels) despite the target trims. That keeps a constructive medium‑term narrative. Analyst Ratings

Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive — multiple firms (Raymond James, ATB Cormark, RBC, TD) kept Outperform/Buy ratings, indicating analysts still see upside (~18–25% from recent levels) despite the target trims. That keeps a constructive medium‑term narrative. Negative Sentiment: Price‑target cuts — several analysts trimmed targets: Raymond James C$20.25→C$20.00, ATB Cormark C$21.00→C$20.00, TD C$21.00→C$20.00 and RBC C$22.00→C$21.00. Even though ratings stayed positive, the cuts can push short‑term selling pressure and help explain the share decline. Analyst Ratings

Price‑target cuts — several analysts trimmed targets: Raymond James C$20.25→C$20.00, ATB Cormark C$21.00→C$20.00, TD C$21.00→C$20.00 and RBC C$22.00→C$21.00. Even though ratings stayed positive, the cuts can push short‑term selling pressure and help explain the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS distortion — the headline EPS was a loss (C$(1.17)) for the quarter, likely driven by non‑cash or one‑off items; headline negative EPS can trigger near‑term investor caution even when operating metrics look strong. Q4/2025 Results

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

