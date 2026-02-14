Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target to $11.50

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.75 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 90.32 and a current ratio of 96.78. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $529,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 229,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,843.44. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,047.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 66.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI’s investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

