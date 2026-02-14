JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,853,000 after purchasing an additional 200,643 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,603,000 after buying an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,935,000 after acquiring an additional 145,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,533,000 after purchasing an additional 248,651 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HELO stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

