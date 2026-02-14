Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS) Short Interest Down 53.8% in January

Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 890 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 1,927 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JACS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Jackson Acquisition Company II has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.58.

Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the third quarter worth $910,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the second quarter worth $1,030,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Acquisition Company II has an average rating of “Sell”.

Jackson Acquisition Company II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JACS. As a blank‐check vehicle, it has no commercial operations of its own but is sponsored by Jackson Square Partners, an investment firm with experience in middle‐market private equity and venture capital. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more businesses that operate in target industries and deliver long‐term value to its shareholders.

The SPAC completed its initial public offering in late 2021, raising capital through a trust account to fund its acquisition strategy.

