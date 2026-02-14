iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,110 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the January 15th total of 64,948 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.3%

HEWJ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. 44,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 214,312 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $5,570,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,507,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.