iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV is Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 24.8% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $64,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5515 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

