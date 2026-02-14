IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,555,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 22.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after buying an additional 581,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,314,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,257,000 after acquiring an additional 253,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,002,000 after purchasing an additional 413,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $166.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

