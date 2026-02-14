Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 113,957 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 279,230 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,919 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,919 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,307. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.0802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

