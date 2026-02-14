Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) CFO Peter Mcgrath Sells 25,541 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 25,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $445,435.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 425,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,952. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNR stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $23.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:

Short-interest reports for Feb. 12–13 show 0 shares shorted and a 0.0 days short-interest ratio; filings include nonsensical “NaN” increases, indicating a reporting error or data artifact rather than a genuine change in bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares at an average price of $16.01 (reducing his stake ~6.87%). This is the largest insider sale disclosed and may be viewed negatively by investors. SEC Filing: Altemus Sale

CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares at an average price of $16.01 (reducing his stake ~6.87%). This is the largest insider sale disclosed and may be viewed negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: CFO Peter McGrath sold 25,541 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~5.66% stake reduction), a sizable executive sale that could raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. SEC Filing: McGrath Sale

CFO Peter McGrath sold 25,541 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~5.66% stake reduction), a sizable executive sale that could raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~6.06% reduction), another insider sale adding to the pattern of executive liquidity taking. SEC Filing: Crain Sale

SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~6.06% reduction), another insider sale adding to the pattern of executive liquidity taking. Negative Sentiment: Insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~3.58% stake reduction), a smaller but similar directional trade by management. SEC Filing: Vontur Sale

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

